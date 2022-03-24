Garbage bags full of drug residues and 160 kilos of waste dumped in nature reserves

Dozens of garbage bags full of drug residues and 160 kilos of waste were found in streams in Nuenen and Tilburg.

Waterboard De Dommel, which is responsible for the streams, wrote on Twitter, “Very harmful to nature and hours of work to clean up someone else’s mess.”

The garbage bags were found in a stream on the Hooidonkseweg in Nuenen. There were dozens of garbage bags. “They were filled with potting soil. There were also jerry cans filled with Pokon. That has clearly been used to grow stuff,” says a spokesman for the waterboard.

A specialised company had to be called in to clean up the mess. The waterboard is covering the costs.

Last Monday, waste was found in streams at three locations in the Moerenburg nature reserve in Tilburg. In total, there were 160 kilos. The mess has since been cleaned up.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani

