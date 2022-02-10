Military Police arrests man with 16 kilos of drugs

A man was arrested at customs at Eindhoven Airport on Wednesday evening. He was carrying 16 kilos of khat in his suitcase.

Khat are leaves of the plant of the same name that have a mildly stimulating effect. In countries such as Kenya, Somalia and Ethiopia, where it is often used, it is legal.

However, this is not the case in the Netherlands. Therefore, the Somali man who had the khat in his suitcase has been detained by customs. Customs handed the man over to the military police (Marechaussee).

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani