Number of corona patients stabilises but employee absenteeism rises

The number of corona patients in the hospital seems to have stabilised. However, the hospitals do report an increase in employee absenteeism.

There are 48 corona patients currently in hospitals, six of whom are in intensive care units (ICU). These figures are comparable to a week ago, when the same number of patients were in the ICU and 50 corona patients were in the hospital.

Absenteeism

According to the Máxima Medisch Centrum, although the number of patients is stable, employee absenteeism is rising. A spokesperson says “Employee turnover is a major problem at the moment. Our absenteeism rate is approaching 12%. In some departments, a fifth of our colleagues is not available. Despite this absence, we are able to provide much of the care that we normally offer our patients.”

The spokesperson continues, “But it is not easy. For two years now, we have been deploying numerous contingency plans in order to continue doing what we are good at; delivering good care to our patients.”

Catharina Hospital

The Catharina Hospital also reported similar figures. A spokesperson said that employee absenteeism is between 10 and 12 percent. However, the spokesperson expresses his satisfaction that the number of corona patients in the ICU remains relatively low.

“First of all, that is good news for our patients but also for the people who need an operation via the ICU. They can now be helped, so that’s a positive note.”

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Simge Taşdemir