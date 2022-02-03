GGD sees infection wave peak in sight

The test locations in the region are busy. But according to the GGD not uncontrollably busy. Moreover, the peak of this wave seems to be in sight.

The traffic controllers in the car park of the test location on the Antoon Coolenlaan are busy. Fortunately, the crowds are coming in waves, so that the ‘yellow jackets’ can catch their breath a bit. “We have seen the crowds increase sharply in recent days,” says the GGD Brabant-Zuidoost. The numbers are levelling off, but they don’t dare to draw any conclusions from it.

Testers stay fit

According to GGD, the crowds don’t cause more delays in processing appointments or at the test location itself, although the latter also differs per test location. “It is significantly busier in Eersel than here, where we can process 6,000 tests per day.” The GGD has been spared the large-scale downtime of its own staff, the health care institution reports. “Our people have been extra careful so that we could handle this wave with optimal staffing. Moreover, the army has lent us a helping hand.”

‘Five quarantines over’

Many visitors are now reacting with resignation to their visit to the test location. “I’ve lost count by now of the number of visits I have made here,” says one person from Eindhoven. “We are going into quarantine for the fifth time,” sighs a mother of two, whose daughter has just been tested. “I’m pretty done with it, to be honest. I hope it’s over soon, so that we can finally start doing fun things.”

