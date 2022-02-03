Election debates to be broadcast via Studio040

The municipal elections are approaching. To make the choice easier for residents and to inform them about the positions of the parties, Studio040 is to broadcast a series of debates with party leaders.

Studio040 is organising a number of themed debates together with the Eindhoven Library, Cultuur Eindhoven, Archipel, and Ergon. The themes to be discussed include care, education, culture, economy, and participation. Debates will be recorded in Café C of the CKE in Eindhoven. They will later be broadcast on the Studio040 television channel.

Discussion

Opportunity inequality in education, culture for Eindhoven, Elderly care, social and social consequences of COVID, and participation will all be addressed. Expert organisations from the discussion topic will also be involved. For example, Archipel will be present at the debate on care for the elderly. Fontys will be present in the debate about inequality in education.

Live debate

The first debate is in collaboration with the Eindhoven Library and will cover inequality in education. During the debate questions like, ‘Does education have a key position in eliminating social inequality?’ and ‘How do we ensure that incidents of low literacy decrease?’ will be addressed. People can email questions to klantenservice@bibliotheekeindhoven.nl with questions before 9 February. The debate will be recorded the following day.

Twenty places are available to attend the live debate. In addition to Eindhoven politicians, Studio040 will also broadcast debates with party leaders in Geldrop-Mierlo and Waalre.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Shanthi Ramani