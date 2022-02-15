Eindhoven airport continues flights to Ukraine

Wizz Air will continue to fly to Ukraine for the time being. The budget airline says it is closely monitoring the situation in the country and advises prospective travellers to check the airline’s site for updates. Earlier on Saturday, the Dutch government issued a code red travel advice.

The new travel advice has been issued amid fears that Russia will invade Ukraine. “It is too dangerous to travel there,” the State Department says. “Whatever your situation, don’t go.”

Dutch airline KLM has stopped flying to Ukraine because of the adjusted travel advice nor does it use Ukranian airspace to reach other destinations. Norwegian has taken the same decision. British Airways planes also appear to be flying around Ukraine and tweets from a pilot of the airline also indicate this. The airline, however, has not yet confirmed this.

The next Wizz Air flight from Eindhoven to the capital Kiev departs Monday afternoon at five past four.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha