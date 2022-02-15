Eindhoven prepares for local elections

With a four-year average at 45 percent, the number of residents voting in the local elections has been traditionally low. To make things more attractive, the city has launched a diverse set of actions.

Although it’s unsure which initiatives will increase turnout, national research shows that a voting tool [to see how the voter’s views align with which party] is always effective. From online voting, mobile ballot boxes and using the mayor’s room as a polling station, the municipality is doing it all.

There is a lot of emphasis on young, first-time voters too. For this reason, social media campaigns and promotion teams have been set up. Mayors, including John Jorritsma, will call on first time voters as well.

Furthermore, there are the ususal election posters on billboards and appeals in the newspapers.

The municipal elections will take place on the 16th of March. Here is a comprehensive list of Polling stations around the city.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha