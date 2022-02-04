140 garages checked: hard drugs, hemp and stolen vehicle found

During checks in the Eindhoven district of Woensel this week, police and municipality came across hard drugs, hemp, and a stolen vehicle.

Over three days, the authorities checked 140 garage boxes in Woensel-Zuid and the Vaartbroek district. The find consisted of a batch of synthetic drugs, a large quantity of hemp, and a stolen vehicle. The police are conducting further investigations on the basis of these proceeds.

The action is part of the approach “Misuse of real estate to prevent and combat”. The municipality believes that many properties, including the garage boxes, are not used for their intended purpose.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.