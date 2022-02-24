24-hour downpour on the way: locally 25 mm of rain

It’s going to rain in Brabant. Saturday night and Sunday are going to be particularly wet. It may rain up to 25 millimeters locally.

According to meteorologist Diana Woei from Weerplaza, Saturday morning and afternoon are not too bad. “Saturday is still ok during the day,” she says. “There is little or no rain, there is a moderate wind from the west and with temperatures of 8 or 9 degrees the weather is quite mild.”

‘All night long

But then it gets worse. The clouds shall increase steadily over Brabant after the noon until an almost incessant downpour breaks out.

From the north, it will continue to rain for almost 24 hours. “It starts in the evening but continues throughout the night. And then the rain continues to drag over Brabant until Sunday evening,” says Woei.

So rain will continue to fall on Sunday morning and afternoon as well. Woei suspects that most of the rain will fall in the north and east of the province. Only later in the evening, it will clear up a bit, but even then there will be a few showers.

Source: Omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.