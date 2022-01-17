No carnival procession in Mierlo this year

This year there will be no carnival procession in Mierlo. Carnival society De Kersepit who organises the parade thinks it is not responsible to celebrate carnival during corona times.

In addition to cancelling the parade, there will also be no activities in and around café De Koffer, the home base of the carnival club.

Carnival-style decoration in streets

To compensate for the cancellation of the parade and the festivities in the village, the club is organising some alternative activities. Last year, for example, they started decorating the streets and facades in carnival style. This will continue in 2022, according to Vereniging De Kersepit.

In addition, a Mierlo edition of the program ‘The Masked Singer’ will be broadcast for four weeks. Eight well-known people from Mierlo will perform carnival hits, disguised in costumes.

The distribution of the annual carnival newspaper will continue. Giving presents to the elderly and sick inhabitants of Mierlo will continue in a modified form, according to the organisation.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevuganchetty