More municipalities want to implement house purchase protection against investors

More and more municipalities in Brabant are positive about the introduction of housing purchase protection. This initiative is intended to prevent investors from buying houses and then renting them out for a lot of money. Municipalities have been able to introduce this scheme since 1 January. The number of municipalities that agree with this has doubled since November last year.

Purchase protection should ensure that more houses become available for people who want to live there themselves, such as first-time buyers on the housing market. In November, municipalities were asked by Omroep Brabant if they were interested in this regulation. At the time, seven gave a positive response. Now, this number has increased to sixteen.

Fifteen municipalities indicated in November that they had no plans to introduce purchase protection. Four of these are now positive about the introduction. They see this as an important solution to the problems in the housing market.

The buy-out protection that can be introduced since January concerns existing houses. In the case of new buildings, municipalities have had the option of preventing investors for some time and in many places, this is actually happening.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Yawar Abbas