Corona infections at PSV: training camp in Spain is cancelled

PSV’s training camp in Spain is cancelled. This is due to several positive corona tests. PSV will train in Eindhoven in the coming days.

The squad of head coach Roger Schmidt was scheduled to leave for Marbella this morning to prepare for the second half of the season up until Monday.

Positive tests



According to PSV, ‘part of the selection’ tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Schmidt will now prepare his team for the second part of the competition at PSV’s De Herdgang training complex. PSV was scheduled to play a practice match in Spain.

Schmidt’s team will resume the Eredivisie on Sunday 16 January with an away game against FC Groningen. A week later Ajax comes to Eindhoven. After eighteen rounds, PSV has one point more than the national champion.

PSV hoped to be able to take Joey Veerman to Spain. The Eindhoven team wants to complete the transfer of the 23-year-old midfielder on Tuesday. PSV is close to an agreement with SC Heerenveen about a transfer fee of reportedly 6 million euros. If the deal comes through, Veerman will not join his new teammates in Marbella, but in Eindhoven.

Women’s team

The PSV women’s team will fly to Spain on Tuesday. The Eindhoven football players are going to prepare in Málaga for the restart of the season.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Vesna