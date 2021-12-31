Temporary vaccination location to improve the vaccination coverage

In the Coevering district of Geldrop, a temporary vaccination location was opened on Wednesday. This was done to improve the vaccination coverage in the neighbourhood.

According to the GGD and the municipality, figures show that many people in the district have not yet had their corona vaccinations. The pop-up location in the neighbourhood’s shopping centre should change this. People can drop by for information, but also to get their first or second corona vaccination.

Doctors are present at the location to answer questions. There are also employees who speak the Arabic language.

The location is next open on 5 January from 11:00 to 19:00. The booster shot is not yet available here.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan