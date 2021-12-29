Witnesses come forward with camera footage of explosion Geldrop

Several witnesses to the explosion at a home in Geldrop last week handed over camera images to the police. The investigation into the incident is still in full swing.

Last Thursday evening, heavy fireworks were pushed through the letterbox at a house on Sluisstraat.

Police called on witnesses to come forward with information or images. This has now been answered. However, the police are making another call to find out more about the incident and to track down the perpetrators.

No one was injured in the explosion. There was considerable damage to the house.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob