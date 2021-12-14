Parties strongly advocate a local fireworks ban

City council coalition parties GroenLinks and PvdA, and opposition party D66 are supporting a fireworks ban in Eindhoven from next year. The groups will submit a motion to that effect next week.

According to the three parties, fireworks cause a lot of noise nuisance, both to animals and residents. Additionally, numerous accidents occur each year, creating an unnecessary burden on healthcare.

Nonetheless, the parties do see the possibility of a central fireworks show in the city. This can be enjoyed in common by all its residents.

A national survey indicated that sixty percent of the Dutch are in favour of a definitive fireworks ban. A number of major cities have already decided to ban fireworks.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha