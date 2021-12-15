Direct train from Eindhoven to Düsseldorf from 2026 onwards

After five years of lobbying, the time has come. From the end of 2026, an hourly intercity train will run directly from Eindhoven to Düsseldorf. This is what the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management has announced.

There are now new agreements about this. ‘Start’, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn, will be in charge of train transport.

Short journey time

The current connection between Düsseldorf and Venlo will be extended to Eindhoven as from 2026. This would make the journey between Eindhoven and the German city 15 minutes shorter and changing trains would no longer be necessary. The train that will run on this route is called the ‘Flirt’ from manufacturer Stadler. The Flirt already runs in the Netherlands, between Arnhem and Düsseldorf, among other places.

German network

“Better and faster train connections with Germany are great for travellers and less worse for the environment. With this direct connection you can travel quickly to Düsseldorf, where you can change to the German network with high-speed trains. This is a great improvement for travellers”, the State Secretary from Düsseldorf said in response to the agreement.

Lobby

For years, municipalities, businesses and knowledge institutes in the high-tech region of Eindhoven have been lobbying for a good rail connection with Germany. Many companies in the Brainport Region recognise the economic importance of this connection. Germany is an important trading country for the region, and Düsseldorf has an airport with worldwide destinations.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Bob