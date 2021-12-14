Marvellous Christmas atmosphere in Woensel-Noord

A Christmas light show has been installed on the Rode Kruislaan in the neighbourhood of Woensel-Noord. It is a joint effort of four households who have decorated their houses with thousands of lights. The same lights have been seen at the GLOW light festival.

The lights were part of the Led Light District light tunnel on the High Tech Campus. The setup involves special computer-controlled LED lighting. This allows the lights to take on all colours of the rainbow. “This lighting is different to conventional Christmas lights. That gives the possibility to exhibit a beautiful light show”, reports the organisation.

During the shows, money is raised for charity. This year, the Stichting Speelcadeau, the toy bank of Eindhoven, has been chosen. This foundation collects toys for children from families in the region who are not financially well off.

The Christmas light show can be seen until December 31. Three shows are given daily, every hour between 17:00 and 19:00. The light show lasts about fifteen minutes.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Seetha