It could be the warmest New Year’s Eve on record

The last few days of the year will be extremely mild. Temperatures on New Year’s Eve may reach 15 degrees. If this happens, it will be the warmest New Year’s Eve ever measured.

“It will be dry and cloudy on New Year’s Eve. If we are lucky we will have a ray of sunshine, but I think the chance is low”, says Weerplaza. The current record for the warmest 31 December is 13.7 degrees. That temperature was reached in 2017. This year, the record looks set to be broken.

Temperatures will start rising as of Wednesday. The mercury will rise to 13 degrees on that day. These spring-like temperatures will continue until New Year’s Day.

The mild weather is caused by the wind coming from the south. It brings warm air, but also rain. A lot of precipitation is expected, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. During New Year’s Eve, it will remain dry. After that, the rain will continue.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan