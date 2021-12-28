Dead woman found in Achtse Barrier

A woman was found dead on Monday afternoon in a house on the Fransebaan. According to the police, the death was not the result of any crime.

The woman was found around 15:00 by an acquaintance. It is still unclear how the woman died.

Neighbours say the victim is a single mother of two children. They were not at home when the woman was found. She would have been 38 years old, according to local residents.

The area was cordoned off with police tape and forensic investigations were conducted throughout the afternoon.

Source: Studio040 and Omroep Brabant

Translated by: Seetha