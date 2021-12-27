Explosive dismantled at shisha lounge in Tongelre

A suspicious package that was found this morning near the suspected shot-at shisha lounge in Tongelre, turned out to contain an explosive. This explosive has now been dismantled by the Explosives Clearing Service.

Package and Gunshots

The package and the building that had been shot at were discovered Monday morning near shisha lounge Number One on Tongelresestraat and kept the police and the neighborhood busy all afternoon.

Around 10 o’clock this morning a passer-by discovered holes in the glass facade of the shisha lounge and called in the police. The police soon suspected that the holes were bullet holes. Shortly afterward, a suspicious package was also discovered. Residents were evacuated as a precaution because it was suspected that this package contained an explosive device. That suspicion was confirmed later that afternoon. A robot from the Explosives Clearing Service dismantled the explosive. As a result of the investigation, a 150 metre part of the Tongelresestraat was closed off.

Unclear Motive

It is still unclear who targeted the shisha lounge. When asked, the owner of the shisha lounge told Studio040 this morning that he was not yet aware of the incident and the investigation.

The lounge was also in the news over a year ago; then in connection with a police raid following a disturbance, in which a firearm was also involved.

Source: Studio040

Translated by: Anitha Sevugan