Explosion at a house in Vaartbroek

A house in the Vaartbroek district was badly damaged by an explosion last night. It was possibly caused by a fireworks bomb. No one was injured.

The explosion occurred at around 1:00 a.m. near a house on Vaartbroek street, which runs through the middle of the neighborhood. After the explosion, a fire also broke out, a correspondent informed. “Those flames were quickly extinguished, but the damage to the house is huge,” he said.

The police are investigating whether there was a targeted attack. They are investigating the video footage taken in the area and reviewing it. The police have not yet disclosed the cause of the explosion till Friday morning.

The residents of the house are sheltered elsewhere for the time being. This is necessary because of the damage to the house, but also because of the rising tensions in the neighborhood. The occupant of the house says that for some time now there has been tension between him and the neighbors. In addition, there is said to be a lot of drug dealing in the neighborhood.

There have been some problems going on. In addition, the current residents are said to be dealing with threats and intimidation on a regular basis.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.