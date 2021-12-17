Eindhoven region recieves more money from Regio deal

The Eindhoven region is all set to receive more money from The Hague. The coalition agreement states that in the coming years the new cabinet will spend over €900 million on so-called ‘Region Deals’.

The previous cabinet also included the Brainport region in these deals. At the time, they received a whopping €130 million. In the new agreement, too, the deal mentions Brainport specifically as an important region. Councillor Stijn Steenbakker is pleased to see that The Hague recognizes the importance of this region. Although they had their sights set on structural funding.

Source: www.stuidio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.