GGD scales up to 8000 vaccinations per day

GGD Brabant Zuidoost is going to scale up the booster campaign to 8000 shots per day. For that purpose, the GGD is going to open four extra lines.

The GGD emphasizes that they are not opening any additional locations. The booster campaign will continue at vaccination locations in Eindhoven and Helmond. Besides the opening of four extra lines, the locations will also stay open one hour longer.

The Helmond location will also be available for people who want to get their first or second shot. In Eindhoven, you can only go for booster shots.

To be able to work efficiently, the GGD announces that it is only possible to get a shot by appointment. Making an appointment together with a partner, companion or caretaker is not possible due to the expected crowds.

Three months

The GGD announces that everyone who had their last corona vaccination at least three months earlier is eligible for a booster shot. Previously this was six months. GGD announces that the duration is shortened because of fear rising from the omikron variant.

The organization also informed that people do not have to wait for a letter of invitation. When the year of birth is announced, anyone can make an appointment online, the GGD informs.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.