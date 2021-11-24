VVD asks questions about City Hall security

The VVD (people’s party for freedom and democracy) party has asked council questions about the state of security in the town hall.

These questions come after it became known earlier that Prime Minister Mark Rutte needed extra protection because of a concrete threat. But also after the ED (Eindhovens Dagblad, Eindhoven daily newspaper) announced that an intruder managed to enter the secured environment of the city hall.

Therefore, VVD Eindhoven wants to know what the situation is with regard to safety at the town hall and whether security has been scaled up after the incident with the intruder. The group also wants an external assessment to be carried out into the security of Eindhoven’s politicians and administrators.

