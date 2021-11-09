Police action against drug gangs around Eindhoven

Early Tuesday morning, police in the Eindhoven region conducted raids following an investigation into synthetic drug gangs.

Several locations were targeted, including a caravan camp in Bergeijk. There have been reports of 6 people arrested so far, with more expected.

The series of raids took place around 05:00 at locations in Eindhoven, Bergeijk, Utrecht, Pelt (Belgium), and Neerpelt (Belgium). Altogether around 250 police personnel are deployed in the Netherlands and 25 in Belgium.

The main suspect, a 32-year-old-man, was arrested at the caravan camp at Standerdmolen in Bergeijk. The suspects are all aged between 20 and 34 years old. The arrests are targeting a gang that runs several drug labs in the Netherlands, Germany, and Belgium.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translation: Yawar Abbas