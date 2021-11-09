Corona testing at the GGD only with prior appointments

As of Tuesday 9 November, people can only be tested for COVID-19 at the Municipal Health Service (GGD) if appointments are made in advance. The rule will apply to all the local test locations in Eindhoven, Eersel, and Helmond.

The GGD has announced that it is reverting to the appointment obligation due to the increasing testing demands and crowds at the testing locations. In recent weeks, the number of positive tests, and the requests for the tests themselves, have both increased enormously. “This creates a long queue for people without an appointment. This is not desirable because it concerns people with corona complaints,” reports the GGD. However, the intention is still that people can have themselves tested within 24 hours.

“In order to be able to test everyone faster, we have decided to test by appointment only at all locations. Then we can test more people per hour and continue to meet the increasing test demand”, according to the GGD. Testing without an appointment takes longer because people have to register their data on-site.

The standard procedure to make an appointment is online through a government site. In the event of the website being unavailable, appointments can be made by dialling the number 0800-1202.

Source: Studio040 and Omroep Brabant

Translation: Seetha