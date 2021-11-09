A2 road clear for traffic after accidents

Early on Tuesday morning, accidents on the A2 from Maastricht to Eindhoven caused a lot of delays. In the peak hours of the morning, a delay of one and a half hours was reported.

There were also traffic jams on the A67 up to the Leenderheide junction. After 09:00 hours, the traffic jams were largely resolved.

The first accident happened at the Batadorp junction which was followed by a second accident that happened in the ensuing traffic jam at the Leenderheide junction. The right lane was closed there which also caused traffic on the A67 from Venlo to come to a standstill.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translation: Yawar Abbas