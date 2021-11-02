37-year-old from Breda named the richest person in Brabant by Quote 500

37-year-old Mollie founder Adriaan Mol from Breda is named the new richest person in Brabant by business magazine Quote, with a net worth of 3.5 billion euros.

He came in sixth place in the Quote 500 list that was presented on Monday evening. He knocks Karel van Eerd of Jumbo off the throne as the richest in Brabant. According to Quote, van Eerd has a capital of 2.7 billion and drops from 4th place in the list to 9th place.

Adriaan Mol is the man behind Mollie Payments, which facilitates online payment for webshops and other businesses.

Overall, in the Netherlands’ top 500 richest, the Heineken heir Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken continues to lead with assets worth 13.5 billion. The real estate tycoon Remon Vos comes in second position with a net worth of 5.7 billion euros. The overall wealth of the richest Dutch people increased significantly last year by almost a fifth, reports the magazine.

The accumulated wealth of the richest 500 Dutch people is just under 220 billion euros.

Source: Omroep Brabant

Translation: Yawar Abbas