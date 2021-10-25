Primary school Strijp Dorp is set to expand

Both the primary school and the Spilcentrum on the Apeldoornstraat are due for expansion. The municipality is setting aside just under 2 million euros for this project.

The school currently has room for around 300 children. This number is expected to grow by approximately 32%. The presence of a new residential area in the adjacent Strijp-R neighbourhood will contribute to this influx.

In addition to the rising number of school pupils, it is also expected that there will be more children at the childcare centre. This is located in the same building as the primary school.

The influx of new children is higher than expected and as a result, the expansion project has been increased to 480 square metres. The new building will be partly located on the existing playground.

Source: Studio040

Translation: Seetha