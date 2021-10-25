Dutch Design Awards announced for 2021

Dutch Design Week (DDW) 2021 concluded over the weekend in Eindhoven with the announcement of the prize winners.

The BNO Piet Zwart Prize for 2021, which is a prestigious award for an extraordinary designer, was awarded to Hella Jongerius. She has an exceptional track record as a designer and has made a significant impact on current and future generations of designers, and this was recognised by the jury. Moreover, eight projects in different categories were awarded as winners, based on their impact on society.

Here is the list of winners in the different categories:

In the Product category, BYBORRE CREATE™ emerged as the winner. Their project would help to raise the bar for sustainability in the fashion and automotive sectors

In the Habitat category, Marker Wadden was the best project, according to the jury

In the Communication category, Stay Sane, Stay Safe by Studio Lennarts & De Bruijn took the award

In the Fashion category, the LEELA project by Fabricant won the award

In the Design Research category, the Good Neighbours project created by the Affect Lab took the award for their work on inclusive community building in a time of heightened fear and paranoia

In the Data & Interaction category, the Globalance World design won the award

In the Best Commissioning category, Circular Department Store impressed the jury to get an award

In the young designer award category, Audrey Large won the title

Source: Studio040

Translation: Yawar Abbas