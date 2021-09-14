Jorien Migchielsen – new party leader of D66

Jorien Migchielsen is the new party leader of D66 in the Eindhoven City Council. She immediately takes over from Robin Verleisdonk.

Migchielsen has been a council member for years, but now she is the leader of the largest opposition faction. It was previously announced that she will lead the D66 party in Eindhoven during the upcoming municipal elections.

Verleisdonk will soon be taking a step back from local politics, as he already announced in May.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu