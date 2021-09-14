Extra vaccination information for students

The regional GGD is in talks with Fontys and Summa College to provide additional information to students about the corona vaccinations. This should convince more young people to get vaccinated.

The Eindhoven city council writes this after questions from GroenLinks. The coalition party wanted to know the status of vaccination coverage in the region, and specifically among young people.

According to the mayor and aldermen, 59 percent of teenagers between the ages of twelve and eighteen in Southeast Brabant have had a corona jab. This is higher in young people between 19 and 26 years old, at 71 percent.

The GGD will not vaccinate students at MBO, HBO, or university. However, there will probably be extra vaccination information. Previously, shuttle buses were arranged at the TU/e to take students to the vaccination locations.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation by: Hang Vu