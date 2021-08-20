Kennedylaan to be free of speed cameras

The speed camera on the John F. Kennedylaan was damaged by fireworks this summer. Considering the expense of a replacement, the road shall remain free of speed cameras.

Typically, there is a limited number of speed cameras in the country. Each year, the public prosecution service makes an assessment to determine which places require the installation of such units.

This camera is among the top ten most lucrative in the Netherlands for speeding offences. However, the department already had intentions to remove the cameras at this location so no replacement will be made.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha