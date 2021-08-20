Speeding motorist arrested after reaching 130 km/h

A 27-year-old was detained Friday morning on the grounds of speeding on Onze Lieve Vrouwestraat. He was caught driving in a rental car at speeds of more than 130 km/h.

The maximum speed allowed on such a road is 70 km/h. The car could not be seized by the police, because it did not belong to the driver. Additionally, the driver did not have a valid license.

The police could not explain how the man could rent a car without a license. “Normally, drivers are required to submit at least a copy of their license”, said a police spokesperson.

Given the limited options available, the driver was penalised with a fine, and the rental car was taken back to the company.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha