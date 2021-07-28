Transfers almost complete: Malen and Rosario are training at new clubs

The transfers of Donyell Malen and Pablo Rosario are almost complete. They have trained for the first time at Dortmund and Nice respectively.

It is still a while to wait for the official announcement, but the transfer of the two players, who were both strong holders in Roger Schmidt’s team last season, seems to be certain.

Dortmund said that only the final details need to be agreed between PSV and Malen. Once that’s done, the transition is official. Rosario has also completed his first training.

It is said that PSV will receive about 30 million euros for Malen, of which amounts still have to be handed over to training clubs Ajax and Arsenal, and an amount will also go to his agent.

PSV would receive about 6 million for Rosario. PSV is looking for replacements for both players.