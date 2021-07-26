Police on the lookout for witnesses

The police are looking for witnesses to a robbery that took place on Friday night on 18 Septemberplein.

The street robbery took place around 01:30 in the heart of the city. Several people were victims to three perpetrators. The robbers are also said to have used violence towards the victims of the robbery.

The perpetrators have since been arrested and remain in custody as part of the ongoing investigation. Nonetheless, the police are still looking for witnesses. It is also the intention of the police to get in touch with one of the victims, with whom they haven’t yet spoken.

Heard or seen anything? The police can be reached on 0900-8844 and the reference number of the incident is 2021163453.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha