Eindhoven Airport has recently expanded its flight offer with flights to Zagreb. It is the 25th capital that can be flown from the city’s airport.

It is planned for the flight service to commence in December this year. Flights will be operated by Ryanair and will be scheduled twice per week, on Mondays and Fridays. The Airport believes that the Croatian destination is interesting for both business and leisure purposes.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha