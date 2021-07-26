Nuisance barriers removed in the city centre

Nuisance-causing barriers in the centre of Eindhoven are being removed.

Local residents living on the busy arterial roads have been remarking on the vibrations felt within their homes. The investigations carried out by the municipality have confirmed this. The so-called barriers are classified as noise pollutants and have been exceeding the limits of permissible vibrations.

Work to uninstall the barriers began on Monday morning. New crossings are being made at the height of the removed barriers but with lowered approaches. This is ongoing work and is expected to be completed within one week.

Traffic is diverted due to the closure of a part of the Vestdijk and Hertogstraat.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Seetha