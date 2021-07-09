Lightyear prototype drives 710 kms on single battery charge

A prototype from solar car maker Lightyear has covered 710 kilometers on a single battery charge. This happened on a German test track,

For this distance, it consumed 85 watt-hours per kilometer. The speed was 85 kilometers per hour. “Even the most efficient electric cars in the market today consume 50% more energy at this relatively low speed,” said Lex Hoefsloot, CEO and co-founder of Lightyear.

“The milestone confirms the scalability of our business model. We expect to achieve similar energy consumption at speeds above 100 kilometers per hour in the coming months,” says Hoefsloot.

The successful test is a new milestone for Lightyear. It has now grown into a company with two hundred employees. The plan is for Lightyear 1 to go into production next year with a run of 946 vehicles. By 2024, it plans to target a larger market.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.