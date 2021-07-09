Trial with bodycams for Eindhoven police officers

Boa’s (special enforcement officers) in Eindhoven are going to wear a bodycam for a year as a trial. They can work in a safer way with the camera. They face aggression in the city and the cameras help in dealing with such cases.

The bodycam does not automatically record everything. When a threatening situation arises, the officer first warns the police. The camera is switched on only after that. The officers cannot watch the recordings themselves. The judicial authorities use these images. The privacy of the people on the street is protected as much as possible.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.