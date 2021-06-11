The partial solar eclipse broadcasted

For the first time since 2015, there was another partial solar eclipse. It was a small, partial solar eclipse that occurred between 11:19 and 13:31, with the sun being 17 percent covered by the moon at its peak at 12:23.

Between 11:19 and 13:31, the solar eclipse took place. As seen from Earth, the moon slid exactly in front of the sun.

Around 12:23 the climax was reached and the bite from the top of the sun was clearly visible.

Omroep Brabant broadcasted the climax live. Watch the broadcast here:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=165746242184712

The next partial eclipse will take place on October 25, 2022.

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta

Source: omroepbrabant.nl