Forest fire in area near Tongelre

In the outdoor area near Tongelre, a ball of mowed grass spontaneously caught fire. It was early evening yesterday.

The fire raged in the meadow area near the Zeggenweg. This is between the Urkhovenseweg and the Kleine Dommel. The mown grass was under the sun to be dried. It perhaps started to scald. The fire department had difficulty getting sufficient water to the site of the fire. They called for extra assistance. They could then extinguish the fire relatively quickly.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.