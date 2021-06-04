Another warning for severe thunderstorms

The KNMI has issued another warning. From 5 p.m. on Friday afternoon there is a possibility of heavy thunderstorms with heavy precipitation in a short period of time. This may also include hail. From five o’clock until midnight, the meteorological institute has issued code yellow for our entire province.

“Chance of lightning, hail, and a lot of precipitation in a short time. It may affect traffic and outdoor activities. Avoid open water and open area, do not shelter under trees. Follow weather reports and warnings,” the warning reads.

During the day it will be sweltering hot again. The temperature is going to reach about 26 degrees.

Flooding in Deurne

On Thursday, too, a code yellow warning was issued for heavy thunderstorms with locally heavy precipitation. In Deurne, short bursts of heavy rain at the end of the afternoon caused flooding.

The weather of the first weekend of June has two faces according to the experts of Weerplaza. With heavy showers on Saturday and regular sunshine on Sunday. Saturday can again bring a lot of rainfall with possibly a thunderstorm. The temperature rises both Saturday and Sunday to about 20 to 22 degrees.

Source: omroepbrabant.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta. She also gives online INBURGERING classes.