No more corona patients in hospital in Geldrop

For the first time since the outbreak of the second corona wave, there are no corona patients in the St. Anna Hospital in Geldrop. The hospital discharged the last patient on Wednesday.

To celebrate the fact that the hospital now has no more corona patients, the management treated the staff to ice cream on Thursday. “Our people have worked extra hard lately and always continued to do their best. This is greatly appreciated”, says a spokeswoman to Omroep Brabant.

It, however, does not mean that the hospital shall stay “corona free”. “As hospitals in Brabant, we have agreed that we distribute patients, so it could just be different tomorrow”, says the spokeswoman.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta.