Strong winds to continue today

Once again, the province had received a code yellow weather warning for Sunday evening. Today, strong winds up to 35 km/h shall prevail.

Yesterday, mid-evening thunderstorms swept through the southwest of the country. While the most impact was felt in the coastal areas, local thunderstorms were experienced in Brabant too.

The showers began to clear at the beginning of the night. However, the wind remained strong in most parts of the region. A limited number of tree damage have been observed, with no injuries.

