Stratumseind to be traffic free

As of this Saturday, the Stratumseind area will have less traffic.

This has been decided to avoid conflict between pedestrians, restaurant customers, and cyclists. From 28 April, eateries are allowed to use the lanes again, between 12:00 and 18:00. And until 14:00, the area is also open for pedestrians and cyclists.

City officials find this to be undesirable from the viewpoint of public health and safety. As such, they decided that as of this Saturday, the area will be open to pedestrians only after 11:00. Other traffic will be no longer allowed.

Source: Studio040

Translator: Aroop Bhattacharjee