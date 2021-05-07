92 corona patients in hospitals around Eindhoven

There are 92 corona patients in hospitals in the Eindhoven region. That is 12 less than last week.

The Catharina Hospital has the most patients: 46. Of these, 16 are in intensive care.

In the Maxima Medisch Centrum, there are 34 corona patients of whom 11 are in the ICU. In the St. Anna Hospital, there are 12 patients. Of them, three people are in the ICU.

St. Anna Hospital and MMC announced that the number of corona patients in the hospitals has reached a stable but are at a high point. Apart from the corona department, the hospitals also report that the “regular” departments are busy.

Source: www.studio040.nl

Translation: Chaitali Sengupta