Senior assaulted; witnesses wanted

People are looking for an assailant who struck a 70-year-old man with an iron pipe.

The incident happened on Monday, 26 April, at around 17:30 on Kapteijnlaan in Veldhoven. The suspect was urinating in public. The victim decided to address the man about his behaviour. The attacker was first very verbally aggressive.

He then grabbed a two-metre iron pipe and hit the victim with it. The older man described his assailant. He says it was a black man of average build.

Clothing

He was wearing a green padded winter coat with a black hoodie underneath. The hoodie was pulled over his head. He rode off on a blue and orange coloured bicycle.

The perpetrator is still at large. So, the police are calling on witnesses to come forward. Did you saw, find or heard anything?

Then, please contact the police on 0900-8844, citing 2021095806 as the case number.

Source: Studio040