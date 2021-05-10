Missing senior found

A 73-year-old man from Eindhoven went missing on Saturday night. The search team found him this morning.

They brought him back to the Catharina Hospital. The hospital had admitted him as a patient. Staff had last seen him at 23:00 on Saturday, reports Omroep Brabant. The police were very worried about the missing man.

There were serious concerns about the man’s health. “So, it’s better that we find him soon,” they said on Sunday. They searched Eindhoven, Valkenswaard and Waalre.

Search areas

The search was focused on the area west of the hospital as far as De Groote Beek institution in Eindhoven-Noord. People supposedly spotted the man was supposedly in Valkenswaard and Michelangelolaan in Eindhoven.

The Veterans Search Team helped the police with their search. The police sometimes involve this team to help find missing people. This team was made of 100 people.

On Monday morning, the search team found the man in a van parked near the hospital. The police have informed his family.

Source: Studio040