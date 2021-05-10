Relief goods sent from Eindhoven

The Eindhoven airbase transported COVID-19 supplies to India. The airbase is the headquarters of the European Air Transport Command (EATC).

The EU has been providing India with relief supplies. Today, Luxembourg offered 58 ventilators to help combat the current corona crisis there.

The second wave of infections has made life extremely challenging in India. The current death toll is reported as 4,000 per day. These numbers are based only on the verified number of positive cases.

Source: Studio040